Seton Hall Prep bowling team excels at tourneys

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team has had a busy beginning of the season, participating in three tournaments and jumping out to a 2-0 Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division record.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the Pirates defeated Caldwell 7-0. The top games were bowled by senior Nicholas Dragone (201, 202, 225), senior Evan Hart (235), senior Evan Tavares (213), senior Desmond Cavanaugh (209) and Andrew DiMaggio (203).

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the Pirates defeated Livingston 7-0, behind senior KC Campbell (246, 268, 258 for a 772 series). The other top bowlers were senior Brendan Blaesser (229, 211) Taveras (220) and Cavanaugh (205, 201).

On Friday, Dec. 8, Seton Hall Prep traveled to Bowler City in Hackensack to participate in the 12th annual Tom Irwin Memorial Classic. They finished in third place out of 34 teams, with 2,881 total pins. The top bowlers were Campbell (215, 216), Taveras (206, 202), Cavanaugh (200) and Dragone (222).

The next day, they traveled to Jersey Lanes in Linden to participate in the 22nd Westfield Blue Devil Classic. They finished in third place with 2,925 pins out of 19 teams. The top bowlers on the team were Campbell (204, 238, 219), Cavanaugh (254, 205), Dragone (202) and Taveras (200).