Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins divisional title, improves to 17-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team completed its Super Essex Conference–American Division schedule, defeating West Caldwell Tech, 7-0, and Caldwell, 7-0, both at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover to capture the division title with a 16-0 record and improve its overall record to 17-0. Against West Caldwell Tech, the Pirates were led by sophomore Riley Gnecco, 248, 244, 257, 749 series; senior KC Campbell, 279, 266, 203, 748 series; senior Antonio Taveras, 207, 242; junior Nicholas Dragone, 225; and senior Desmond Cavanaugh, 213.

Against Caldwell, they were led by Campbell, 234, 258; Gnecco, 217, 224; Cavanaugh, 217, 207; Taveras, 217; and senior Evan Hart, 209.

The Pirates traveled to the South Jersey Super Bowl at Ocean Lanes on Saturday, Feb. 10, and finished in sixth place out of 22 teams with a 2,931 score. The top SHP bowlers were Dragone, 224, 208; Campbell, 225, 204; Gnecco, 266; Taveras, 241; and Cavanaugh, 223.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that the Pirates are the No. 1 seed in the Section 2, Group 4 team tournament and will face the winner of No. 8 seed Elizabeth against No. 9 seed Westfield on Friday, Feb. 16, at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.

Campbell recently announced he will be attending Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Mich. They are an NAIA school, but compete in tournaments with all the usual NCAA Division I schools that have bowling. Lawrence Tech is a top bowling program that won the 2023 Men’s NAIA national championship and is currently ranked No. 3 this season.

SHP head coach Michael Smircich commented on Campbell’s decision. “KC had interest from all the top bowling programs, but ultimately decided on Lawence Tech because of their excellent bowling program and strong engineering department. I have no doubt that KC is going to succeed at the next level. I am thrilled for KC and can’t wait to follow his progress on the biggest collegiate stage.”