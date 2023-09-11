Something to do: Check out a cheese cave

The Valley Shepherd Creamery in Long Valley offers tours of the sheep, goat and cow farm that include a visit to their aging cave.

The tour can take more than an hour and includes the following itinerary:

Inside the gallery: Watch a 15 minute introductory video before a question and answer period, which is followed by a viewing of the cheese making area, milking parlor and main parlor that lasts about 10 minutes.

Outside the gallery: Tour goers board a wagon and ride up through the farm’s lower pastures to the aging cave, which is about a 20 minute ride. At the cave, people disembark and enter the cave to check out the cheeses.

After the cave, tour goers board the wagon for the 20 minute trip back through the farm that is home to more than 1,000 animals.

Three types of tickets are available: Adult tour ticket for $9.95; children under 12 for $8.50; and adult tour plus a cheese tray for $21.65. The cheese tray must be preordered when making a tour reservation but can be eaten on the porch or outdoor tables at the farm.

The address of the farm is 50 Fairmount Road, Long Valley. It is located in the Long Valley section of the Morris County town of Washington Twp. It is about a 50 minute drive from the intersection of Route 78 and the Garden State Parkway. Half of the drive is on Route 78 while the second half is on more scenic roads including Oldwick and Fairmount roads.

Tours are rain or shine and tickets are nonrefundable and non- exchangeable and the cut off time to make reservations is Thursday morning. Tours are only given on Saturdays and Sundays.