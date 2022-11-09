South Orange Elks to hold free throw contest on Sunday, Nov. 13

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 will be holding an Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw competition on Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon in the gym at St. Joseph School, 240 Franklin St. in Maplewood.

Registration is from 11:30 a.m to noon. The contest begins at noon. The program is free to all girls and boys ages 8-13 in the Maplewood and South Orange community. Winning contestants will move on to district competition in December and have the possibility of advancing through state, regional and national competitions. The national title winners will have their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Ages of contestants is determined by the age they will be on April 1, 2023.