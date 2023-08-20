South Orange Planning Board approves Cannabis retail business

Garden State of Mind is a step closer to being able to operate a cannabis retail business at 111 South Orange Ave. after gaining approval from the South Orange Planning Board.

CannaBoy Tree House, which has a store in Union, has received the same approval and is doing work at its location, which is also on South Orange Avenue but near the performing arts center.

There is a lengthy process before the retail stores can open for business, according to Ojetti Davis, who is the village clerk for South Orange.

“They need to revise plans before they can start the permit process,” Davis said. “Before they can open, they have to get official licenses from New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The state issues the license. It’s a whole process, going before the planning board, resolution compliance, then applying for a building permit and starting construction. Waiting for the annual license from state can take nine months.”

Nevertheless, Davis shares that many people in town are in favor of the cannabis retail stores.

Justin Bourgerie, owner and operations director of Garden State of Mind, LLC, said that they applied to the state for a recreational license in March of 2022 and were approved by the state October of 2022. He expects to get the final license from the state in September of this year. The location has been secured since 2019.

“It’s the way the system is built,” he said. “They do a thorough review of aspects of your business. They did a good job with it. It took a long time. We’re very pleased to be done with it. We’re ready to move on to construction and operation phase.”

Garden State of Mind currently has a website, but it’s simply an informational page holder. They aren’t selling cannabis yet.

Bourgerie is a 21-year resident of South Orange who started this venture in 2018. He knew South Orange is a town that is very supportive of cannabis. “Sheena Collum

and Bob Zuckerman were very supportive of our idea,” he said.

Having knee problems for a long time that caused him a lot of pain, Bourgerie became a medical marijuana patient. He tried going through pain reliever pills but was never happy. He tried cannabis many years ago once it was legal recreationally in Colorado and had success with it.

Garden State of Mind LLC will be offering unique strains of cannabis.

“We’re striving to be a welcoming and community-focused cannabis dispensary, carrying all types of products,” said Bourgerie. “I have four partners who have many years experience in the industry, who have the ability to network with all sorts of suppliers. There’s a wide range (of products) for all different types of customers. There’s a wide range of new adults to senior citizens level who found products that can work for them, from topical products to edibles to infusions. There’s something for everyone, doing it under a warm, fun, and educational experience. It’s a wonderful thing for all people. It’s a multi-faceted medicine”

Bourgerie believes having a retail cannabis store in South Orange would be “a great boom for the town. He’s visited dispensaries in other states and saw firsthand what it could do for a town. “I thought this would be a great fit for South Orange,” he said.

And on a personal level, Bourgerie wanted to have his own business and walk across the park to work. “I think it’s going to be a great fit for the neighborhood,” he said. “Surrounding businesses are excited that we’re coming.”