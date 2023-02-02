South Orange’s Ronnie Hickman Jr. declares for NFL draft after standout year at Ohio State

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman Jr., a fourth-year safety on the national power Ohio State State University football team, recently announced his decision to enter his name into the NFL draft that will be held this spring. He was eligible to return to college next year.

Hickman, who played at DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, this past season helped Ohio State to the College Football Playoff, where the Buckeyes lost to the University of Georgia in the semifinals on Dec. 31. He made third team all–Big Ten Conference.

Hickman, nicknamed “Rocket,” recently graduated from Ohio State with a bachelor of science in human development and family service.

Photo Courtesy of Ronnie Hickman Sr.