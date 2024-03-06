Vitaly will bridge imagination with reality at SOPAC

Vitaly Beckman will be bringing art to life at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.

“It’s my own creation, ‘Evening of Wonder,’” said the illusionist. “It’s about photographs, paintings, coming to life. Drawings coming out of the page. People’s own pictures on their drivers licenses will disappear.”

SOPAC, which will be hosting Vitaly on Saturday, March 9, describes his show as a blend of art and illusion to illustrate the story of his transformation from a boy with a dream to a man with a vision of the world in which the rules of reality do not exist.

“I encourage art lovers to come to the show as well as people who don’t like the pictures on their drivers license,” Vitaly said.

SOPAC Director of Programming Daniel Stankus, a big fan of magic and magicians, met Vitaly at a conference and liked him right away.

“He said let me show you something and did a trick, a foot away from me,” Stankus said. “He had a picture of the Louvre (museum) on a little post card and said to me ‘Think of any celebrity, hold this in your hand and think of a celebrity.’ I held it in my hand and I’m thinking of George Clooney. All of a sudden, there is a picture of George Clooney standing in front of the Louvre on this postcard.”

Vitaly, 42, was born in Belarus but grew up in Israel. He graduated from college with a degree in engineering and went to work as an engineer but he did not enjoy it so he turned to performing arts.

He moved to Vancouver, Canada, where he lives with his wife though he spends much of his time traveling. He has performed around the United States, in South America and Asia. He did a four month stint at the West Side Theater in Manhattan and has appeared twice on the Penn & Teller TV show “Fool Us” and stumped the magicians both times.

“My wife likes to say instead of engineering bridges, I bridge people’s imagination with reality,” he said. “I imagine things, and even impossible things, and then I try to come up with ways to share them with audiences.”

Vitaly says he begins creating an illusion by envisioning the result and then crafting it into reality.

The show is a theatrical performance with music, special lighting effects, scenery changes and volunteers called on stage to help out. It is recommended for ages 8 and up. Vitaly says his audiences are families, couples, people on their own.

“I see people from all walks of life. I feel like it’s a privilege to do a show that caters to such a wide demographic,” he said. “It connects people. There’s no language barrier, well a little, but my magic is so visual. Even if you don’t speak the language, you will understand.”

Stankus said Vitaly is very likable and clearly enjoys what he is doing.

“Magicians can feel like magicians very quickly,” Stankus said. “You think of a Vegas magician, or Penn and Teller, they all have a certain feel and vibe to them, like ‘Look at me I’m a magician. Now the magic is going to start so look at me.’ Vitally seemed very personable right off the bat.”

Stankus said he is confident the audience at the SOPAC show will have a good time.

“If you are looking to see a very unique magician and illusionist, you’ve got to come, you’ve got to be there,” he said.