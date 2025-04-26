West Orange HS baseball team wins seven straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After a tough start to the season, the West Orange High School baseball team has bounced back strongly.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark Academy, 7-2, on Monday, April 21, at home for their seventh straight win to improve to a 7-3 record on the season.

Junior utility player Shep Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a single, a triple and two RBI; sophomore catcher Nicholas Riley went 2-for-3 with two singles, a

walk and an RBI; junior outfielder Jordan Jackson went 2-for-3 with a single, a triple and an RBI; junior outfielder Liam Ramos went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI; and junior third baseman Michael Battle had a double and an RBI.

Jack Pimm, a junior, pitched three innings of one-hit ball for the win, allowing no runs and two walks, and striking out one for the win.

The Mountaineers won four games last week.

Stevenson went 3-for-3 with three singles and three RBI and Riley drove in two runs to lead the Mountaineers to a 9-2 win at Millburn on Monday, April 14. Senior outfielder Noah Gattens had a single, a double and an RBI. Jackson had a double and an RBI. Ramos had a single and an RBI. Pimm pitched five innings of four-hit ball, allowing two runs, one earned, and four walks, and striking out five.

Ramos had two singles and an RBI, and Battle and junior Jay Stevenson each had a single and an RBI in the 5-1 home win over Nutley on Wednesday, April 16. Junior Matthew Schaefer pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts for the win, and Jay Stevenson pitched one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The Mountaineers defeated West Milford, 13-3, in six innings on Thursday, April 17, at home. Sophomore catcher Jordan Rothseid went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, a walk and five RBI. Jay Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a single, a triple and two RBI. Gattens had a triple and two RBI. Sophomore first baseman Drew Stevens allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks over five innings, striking out six for the win.

WOHS defeated St. Benedict’s, 10-4, on Saturday, April 19, at home. Jay Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and a run. Rothseid went 2-for-4 with a single, a triple, an RBI and two runs. Shep Stevenson had a double and two RBI. Pimm pitched three hitless innings with six strikeouts for the win.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to visit Verona on Wednesday, April 23, after press time. The following are upcoming games:

April 25: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 26: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

April 28: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 29: at Morris Hills, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association