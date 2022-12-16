West Orange HS football players earn all-county honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several West Orange High School football players have earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the county coaches.

First team offense

Jarvis Jones, West Orange, senior skill position.

Saboor Karriem, West Orange, senior skill position.

Jay Straker, West Orange, senior lineman.

First team defense

Gensley Auguste, West Orange, senior, lineman.

Jhensen Touze, West Orange, senior lineman.

Myles Snead, West Orange, senior linebacker.

Honorable mention

Amir Stewart, West Orange, senior.

Karriem, Auguste and Jones have committed to Football Bowl Series schools. Karriem is committed to the University of Illinois, Auguste is committed to Georgia Tech, and Jones is committed to the University of Connecticut.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Ellmore, WOHS Sports Media Association and Cynthia Cumming