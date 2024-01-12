West Orange HS girls basketball team tops Columbia

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Freshman Rhyan Watt and junior Kyley Gary-Grayson each had 17 points to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 71-45 win over Columbia (Maplewood) on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Junior forward Anaya Karriem had 14 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks; senior forward Morgan Baskin had 9 points and six rebounds; senior guard Adrienne Taylor Kamara had 4 points and six rebounds; and senior guard Zoe Francis-Bunkley had 4 points and five rebounds for the Mountaineers, who improved to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the Super Essex Conference-American Division.

In earlier action, the Mountaineers’ six-game winning streak ended with a 68-35 loss at Montclair Immaculate Conception on Thursday, Jan. 4. Karriem had 9 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks; senior guard Mya Bushrod had 7 points and six rebounds; Gary-Grayson had 7 points and four rebounds; Francis-Bunkley had 7 points and three rebounds; and Watt had 3 points.

West Orange defeated Orange, 53-11, at home on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Baskin had 10 points and 10 rebounds; Karriem had 9 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks; Watt had 9 points and three rebounds; senior forward Jaela Kolenovic had 7 points and 10 rebounds; Bushrod had 7 points; Kamara had 4 points, three rebounds and two steals; and junior forward Ashley Labardy, Gary-Grayson and freshman forward Kennedy Curry each had 2 points.

WOHS fell to Notre Dame, of New York, 62-56, Sunday, Jan. 7, in Staten Island, N.Y., to move to an 8-3 record. Karriem had 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists; Gary-Grayson had 14 points and five rebounds; Francis-Bunkley had 11 points and six rebounds; Kamara had 9 points; and Watt had 3 points and nine rebounds.