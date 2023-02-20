West Orange HS girls wrestler Jazzi Lopez wins regional title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team is celebrating a historic win after freshman Jazzi Lopez became the first freshman in school history to win the North 2 Region girls wrestling championships at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Lopez’s triumph came in the 107-pound category, where she went 4-0 in the tournament as the fourth seed. Her victories included a thrilling 12-10 upset over the top seed in the semifinals and a come-from-behind pin over the second seed in the finals.

Lopez’s achievement is particularly noteworthy as she is only a freshman. WOHS head wrestling coach Jeff Mazurek expressed his pride in Lopez’s accomplishment, stating, “We’re all extremely proud of Jazzi. She’s worked really hard all season, and to see her come out on top at the regionals is just fantastic.”

Lopez’s win has earned her a spot in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state individual championships, which will take place at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday, Feb. 26 Her coaches and teammates are excited to see what the future holds for her in the world of high school wrestling.

“Jazzi has a lot of potential, and we’re looking forward to seeing her develop as a wrestler and a leader on the team,” Mazurek said. “She’s already accomplished so much, and we know she’s capable of even more in the future.”

Lopez’s achievement is not just significant for her, but for the West Orange High School wrestling program as a whole. As the first freshman in school history to win the North 2 Regional wrestling championship, Lopez has set a new standard for the team and inspired her fellow wrestlers to strive for greatness.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association