West Orange HS title teams celebrated at Town Hall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — It was history in the making at West Orange Town Hall on Dec. 10 as the community gathered for a Hometown Champions Celebration to recognize the exceptional fall sports season at West Orange High School.

Here are the teams that were honored.

Football: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 champions, first time in school history.

Boys soccer: second in Group 4 state final, New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 1, Group 4 sectional tournament champions.

Girls soccer: finished 16-4-1 and won the Essex County Tournament championship for the second straight year; they also reached the final of the North 1, Group 4 state sectional and finished the season No. 16 in the state.

Cross-country: The boys won the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championship, 12-0; senior Sana’a Smith claimed the SEC–Liberty championship crown.

Cheer team: first place at Randolph Rampage.

The Marching Mountaineers competed on Oct. 29 in the Bands of America New Jersey regional championship at Rutgers University and qualified for the finals competition for only the second time in school history, finishing in sixth place; the highest placement in a BOA regional in school history. The BOA NJ regional featured bands from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The Mountaineers took second place at the New Jersey Marching Band Directors Association’s NJ state championship at The College of New Jersey and won the award for Best Music.

Following a dinner provided by Nicholas Anthony’s Family Kitchen, the teams were bused to Town Hall with a police escort.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools Hayden Moore, WOHS Principal Oscar Guerrero, acting Athletic Director Steve Zichella, outgoing Mayor Robert Parisi, incoming Mayor Susan McCartney, board members Jennifer Tunnicliffe and Gary Rothstein, town councilwomen Michelle Casalino and Tammy Williams, coaches, friends, and family joined to recognize the athletes. Kevin Connelly, announcer for the NFHS Network, served as master of ceremonies.

Head football coach Darnell Grant presented special recognitions to Mayor Parisi, Moore and Guerrero for their support of football and the sports programs at the high school.

The event was organized by WOHS Sports Media, West Orange Public Schools and West Orange Township.

Photos Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming and WOHS Sports Media Association