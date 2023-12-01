West Orange resident receives presidential recognition for lifetime of volunteer work

West Orange resident Joyce McGrath received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Office of the President of the United States for her extensive volunteer work.

“Joyce has faithfully served our church as an ordained deacon, youth advisor, confirmation mentor and in many other volunteer positions during the past 20-plus years,” said Ellen Johnson, First Presbyterian Church member who presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to McGrath in September. “Joyce is a very humble person and never one to seek accolades or recognition for the selfless work that she quietly does for the people of Essex County, whether in the freezing cold of winter or the heat and humidity of the summer. She is a beacon of hope with a radiant smile, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own.”

The award, signed by President Biden, was presented to McGrath in recognition of her more than 5,200 hours of volunteer service. The President of the United States Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals whose service positively impacts communities across the nation, and inspires those around them to take action, too.

In past years, McGrath has assisted with the coordination and collection for food donations for the Caldwell Food Pantry and clothing drives for Essex County homeless.

She has served meals and planted a community garden at Oasis, A Haven for Women and Children in Paterson.

McGrath and her husband, Chuck McGrath, have led youth mission trips to The Pittsburgh Project each summer for more than 18 years, helping elderly and low-income families with home renovations and repairs.

Following Hurricane Katrina, McGrath and several church members drove down to the affected areas multiple times with supplies and tools to assist with home repairs and provide comfort to those who had lost so much.

She also volunteered for many years at FPC’s Christmas Party for Strengthen Our Sisters Domestic Violence Shelter, providing a holiday meal, activities and gifts.

McGrath has assisted for many years with FPC’s annual turkey drive and the annual golf outing fundraiser.

McGrath spearheads FPC’s monthly Sandwich Night which benefits St. John’s Soup Kitchen in Newark. Once a month, community members gather in Fellowship Hall to prepare 450 bagged lunches for those who are homeless and experiencing food insecurity.

McGrath also coordinates meals for a soup kitchen on Thursdays and once a month on a Saturday for Our Lady of the Valley Church in Orange. Community members are provided with recipes to prepare meals and drop them off at FPC. McGrath coordinates the pickup of meals and she helps to serve at the soup kitchen on those days.

To learn more about opportunities to help McGrath with her mission projects, including Sandwich Night and preparing meals for the soup kitchen, please visit www.firstprescaldwell.org or call the main office at (973) 228-0310 with any questions.