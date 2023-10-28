West Orange writer wins BookFest Award

WEST ORANGE — Arielle Dance won two awards at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for her children’s book, “Dearest One.”

The book was honored in the Children’s Fiction category. “Dearest One” was the first place winner for Diversity & Multicultural Children’s Fiction and second place winner for Family Children’s Fiction.

The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest’s mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.

“Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity,” said Desireé Duffy, founder of The BookFest. “Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”

Dance, a West Orange resident, is an author and advocate for invisible illnesses. Through her writing and advocacy, Dance helps promote disability visibility, elevate the stories of marginalized groups, and navigate grief and loss.

“Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor,” Dance said. “I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating ‘Dearest One.’ I hope these awards will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.”

The BookFest is a virtual literary event launched in May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions.

For more information, visit The BookFest.com.