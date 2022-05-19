WOHS’ Sebastian DeSimone named Best Teammate Award recipient

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School student-athlete Sebastian DeSimone has been named the WOHS recipient of the 2022 Super Essex Conference Best Teammate Award.

“This is one of our school’s most prestigious awards,” said acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella. “The praise I’ve received from his coaches, teachers and teammates makes us confident that we have chosen the best young person for this recognition.”

DeSimone was scheduled to be honored with fellow Best Teammate Award recipients on Wednesday, May 18, at the Yogi Berra Museum, located on the campus of Montclair State University.

Sebastian’s mother, Joanne DeSimone, explained that her son was part of the 18-21 program at WOHS and secured a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association waiver to participate in varsity cross-country, and indoor and outdoor track for an additional year.

“John and I would like to thank everyone for giving Sebastian such a wonderful experience at WOHS,” she stated. “Thank you for helping us to give Sebastian the tools he needs to grow and succeed. Sebastian chose sports in middle school as a way to improve his social skills and make friends. He wanted an authentic feeling of belonging in the wider school community. Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine the friendships he would find, the growth he would develop, or the skills he would acquire both on and off the field.”

“I cannot think of a better person in all my years of being associated with athletics that is more selfless and cares as deeply for everyone than Sebastian,” Zichella said.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming