Women’s Club hosts trick or treat event

The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge had its first “Trick or Treats” on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The event was geared for mothers, grandmothers and youngsters maybe not yet old enough to walk the neighborhood streets on Halloween night.

A bouncy room was set up, there was face painting by a clown who doubled as a magician, crafts and gifts of notepads and book markers were free as were plastic Halloween buckets.

The Girls Club of Glen Ridge was on hand at various stations offering candy.

And there were bagels, cream cheese and pastries.

According to the club president, Sandra Lefkovist, there will be a luncheon with yoga on Nov. 11. A winter wonderland event is planned for Dec. 2 and there will be a holiday sing-along with the Glen Ridge Congregational Church.

Another new activity is a telework and leisure hour every second Wednesday of the month.