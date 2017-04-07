Let’s go fishing in Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs invite the public to participate in the 2017 Fishing Derbies. The free events will be held in seven locations in the county park system.

Each derby is free and open to children ages 15 and younger. All children must be accompanied by an adult and bring their own fishing pole, bait, bucket and chair. Prizes in various age categories for catching the first and most fish will be awarded at the conclusion of each derby.

The fishing derbies will be held as follows:

Saturday, April 22, with on-site registration at 11 a.m., fishing at noon and awards at 2:30 p.m. at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The derby will be held during the Essex County Family Day Celebration.

Thursday, May 11, with on-site registration at 5 p.m., fishing at 6 and awards at 7:45 p.m. at Grover Cleveland Park Pond in Caldwell/Essex Fells.

Saturday, May 13, with on-site registration at 11 a.m., fishing at noon and awards at 2:30 p.m. at Irvington Park Pond in Irvington. The derby will be held during Irvington Family Day.

Thursday, May 18, with on-site registration at 5 p.m., fishing at 6 and awards at 7:45 p.m. at Verona Park Boathouse in Verona.

Saturday, May 20, with on-site registration at 8 a.m., fishing at 9 and awards at 11:15 a.m. at Weequahic Park Lake in Newark.

Saturday, June 10, with on-site registration at 8 a.m., fishing at 9 and awards at 11:15 a.m. at Monte Irvin Orange Park Pond in Orange.

Saturday, June 17, with on-site registration at 8 a.m., fishing at 9 and awards at 11:15 a.m. at South Mountain Recreation Complex’s Orange Reservoir in West Orange.

For additional information, call 973-735-6229. The fishing derbies will be held rain or shine.