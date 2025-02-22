Councilman scores a literary bonanza

By Mirvetk Tonuzi Special to the Record-Transcript A deep love for reading and a personal connection to libraries inspired East Orange 3rd Ward Councilman Bergson Leneus to partner with the…

Police unveil 3-year strategic plan

IRVINGTON — The Irvington Police Department has released its three year strategic plan for 2025-2027. The plan begins by highlighting a reduction in crime over the last three years: In…

Asst. superintendent named Bloomfield Educator of the Year

BLOOMFIELD — Joseph Fleres, assistant superintendent of Bloomfield Public School District, has been chosen as the 2025 Bloomfield Educational Foundation Educator of the Year. “We are pleased to recognize the…

Library hosts plant swap for gardeners

With this especially cold winter hardly moving toward spring and daffodils, the Glen Ridge Environmental Advisory Committee gave Mr. Jack Frost a much needed kick in the pants to vamoose…

Community groups want input on development of hospital site

ORANGE — A coalition of residents, community groups, businesses, educators, faith-based institutions, and other stakeholders in the City of Orange has issued a statement demanding a new, inclusive, and community-driven…

Educators keep an eye on Washington

Cutbacks of federal agencies are underway in Washington, D.C. and although nothing has been done yet, the Department of Education is not being overlooked. Regarding education, the current administration advocates…

Safety first at Bloomfield Fire Dept.

At the Bloomfield Fire Department, risk reduction is the name of the game. In November, the department participated in a cancer screening initiative, following a 2024 state law mandating free…

GRHS photo exhibit opening at station

Although the opening night reception is not until Saturday, March 1, works by Glen Ridge High School photography students can be seen at the NJ Transit train station now. These…

SHU holding open house for grad students

SOUTH ORANGE — Seton Hall University will be hosting a Graduate Open House on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. in Bethany Hall on the South Orange campus at 400 South…

WOHS dance program stepping up

WEST ORANGE — The dance program at West Orange High School presented “How Love Goes,” on Jan. 30. In the eight years that the program has been in existence, it…

