Former Irvington HS football players meet in Nebraska

Photo Courtesy of Ashley ‘Smoke’ Pierre
Irvington High School alumni Justin Evans, No. 51, and Mikai Gbayor, No. 42, walk to midfield with the other Nebraska captains prior to the start of a Nebraska home game against Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Irvington High School football program was well-represented when the University of Nebraska hosted Rutgers University at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., in front of a crowd of 87,464.

Junior linebacker Mikai Gbayor and sophomore offensive left guard Justin Evans, both IHS alumni, were among the Nebraska captains and starters for the game. Meanwhile, Rutgers features two other IHS alumni in senior defensive lineman Zaire Angoy and sophomore wide receiver Famah Toure.

Gbayor finished with four tackles, as Nebraska won, 14-7, to improve to 5-1. Rutgers lost its first game and moved to 4-1.

All four Irvington alumni played for former IHS Blue Knights head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre.

