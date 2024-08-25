‘Try Me’ pleads guilty in RICO case to selling cocaine

Police in Irvington are credited with helping in the investigation that led to a guilty plea from a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips gang.

Kareem Green, 32, who is also known as “Try Me,” pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton in Newark federal court to a superseding indictment that charged him with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy and a separate indictment charging him with distribution of cocaine.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From 2015 through Sept. 22, 2022, Green was a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, a criminal enterprise responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of controlled substances in the District of New Jersey and elsewhere.

On April 5, 2021, Green worked with other members of the gang to shoot a victim. On April 11, 2021, Green worked with other members of the gang to shoot another victim. On March 5, 2021, Green worked with another member of the gang to distribute cocaine.

The racketeering conspiracy count is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 and the controlled substance offense is punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18, 2024.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Irvington Police Department under the direction of Police Division Director Tracy Bowers and others.

Thes case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States.