Orange PD suspends one officer for 2023 calendar year

The Orange Police Department reported suspending one officer during the 2023 calendar year, according to a report released last week by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Officer Lamar Payne was suspended for six days for abuse of sick time, specifically for taking more than his allotted time, as well as showing a pattern of calling out sick on weekends.

The information was contained in an annual report released by the attorney general’s office that details law enforcement officers who faced major disciplinary action from their agencies during the previous calendar year.

The Office of the Attorney General says the release of the report is part of its ongoing effort to increase transparency and public access to information about police discipline and use of force. It is being provided in compliance with Attorney General Law Enforcement Directive 2022-14, issued in November 2022, in which Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin expanded the definition of major discipline and required law enforcement agencies to include more details about the misconduct that led to disciplinary action.

“For the first time since information regarding major disciplinary actions has been made public, we have made significant changes to the requirements by expanding the information provided,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Increased transparency helps increase confidence in law enforcement, leading to greater public safety. New Jersey’s law enforcement officers – the vast majority of whom serve with professionalism and honor – benefit from this increased public trust, enabling them to more safely and effectively serve New Jersey’s residents.”

While the Attorney General Directive 2022-14 was issued in 2022, the increased reporting requirements took effect on Jan. 1, 2023, making the 2023 reporting year the first year of the more robust reporting requirements.

Across the state, a total of 538 cases of “major discipline” were reported, resulting in 482 suspensions issued to 460 law enforcement officers. In connection with these cases, 58 officers had their employment terminated, 80 resigned and 8 were demoted.

Of the 167 agencies reporting major discipline, the most cases were reported by the state Department of Corrections with 63, followed by the Camden County Department of Corrections with 56 and the Atlantic County Department of Corrections with 23.

In the 2023 reporting year, the most frequently occurring offense included lateness and call-outs too close to the start of a shift. There were 538 major disciplines from 167 agencies, involving 460 unique officers. Pending cases are not included in this data.

For the first time in this report, information is being released about certain forms of misconduct regardless of the type or severity of the discipline imposed on the officer, including sustained findings of the following:

• Discrimination or bias against any person because of the individual’s actual or perceived race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, civil union status, domestic partnership status, affectional or sexual orientation, genetic information, sex, gender identity or expression, disability, nationality, familial status, or any other protected characteristic;

• Excessive force in violation of departmental policy or the Attorney General’s Use of Force Policy;

• Untruthfulness or demonstrating a lack of candor;

• Filing a false report or submitting a false certification in any criminal, administrative, employment, financial, or insurance matter in their professional or personal life;

• Intentionally conducting an improper search, seizure or arrest;

• Intentionally mishandling or destroying evidence;

• Committing an act of domestic violence.

As in previous years, the release also includes information about officers who were suspended for more than five days, demoted, or terminated the prior year.

The revised major discipline definition also includes any officer who resigned, retired, transferred or separated from the agency, regardless of the reason, while any internal affairs investigation or complaint was pending, and the misconduct ultimately sustained fell within the categories above or if the misconduct would have resulted in a suspension of more than five days, demotion, or termination had the member not separated from the agency; or was charged with any indictable crime under New Jersey or an equivalent offense under federal law or the law of another jurisdiction related to the complaint.

Under the narrower reporting guidelines in 2022, Orange reported three officers being suspended.