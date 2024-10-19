West Orange celebrates ‘National Coming Out Day’ at the library

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange community celebrated National Coming Out Day, a day early at the West Orange Public Library on Oct. 10.

Begun in the United States on Oct. 11, 1988, National Coming Out Day is an annual LGBTQ awareness day that supports people “coming out of the closet.” The founders of the event believed that homophobia “thrives in an atmosphere of silence and ignorance,” and once family and friends know they have loved ones who are LGBTQ, their perspective can change. NCOD is meant as a positive and celebratory day that normalizes the LGBTQ experience.

In 1990, all 50 states recognized National Coming Out Day. Today, it is also recognized in Ireland, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Portugal. The Human Rights Campaign now sponsors NCOD in the United States, and this year’s theme is “Born to Shine.”

Mayor Susan McCartney was present at the event, which was organized in cooperation with the Township and Lambda Equity and Diversity Alliance (LEAD ) at West Orange High School.

The Mental Health Association of Essex County offered information and encouraged young people to join “Teen Connect,” a support group run by young people.

A panel of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, first displayed in Washington, DC in 1987, served as a remembrance of those that died during the AIDS epidemic. Thirty-six million people have died worldwide since 1981 and more than 700,000 in the United States. The touching notes and memories on the panel reminded all that those that died were loved human beings, family members, colleagues, and friends.

LGBTQ children’s books were also on display. Refreshments were donated by Mama Dag’s Restaurant and Dunkin’ Donuts on Northfield Avenue.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 7.6 percent of American adults identify as LGBTQ, with Millennials and Gen Z adults more likely to identify.