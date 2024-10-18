Bloomfield HS boys soccer team gears up for county tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team received the No. 12 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Aiello, were scheduled to host No. 28 seed Newark Tech in the third preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after press time. If the Bengals won, they will visit No. 5 seed Newark East Side in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 17. The quarterfinals are Saturday, Oct. 19, at the higher-seeded schools. The semifinals are Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Millburn. The final is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Livingston at 4 p.m.

Senior Miguel Ganhito scored on an assist from sophomore Ryan Orlando to lift the Bengals to a 1-0 win over Nutley on Monday, Oct. 7, in a Super Essex Conference crossover game at Father Glotzbach Field in Nutley.

Junior goalie Alex Leon made five saves for the shutout.

Seniors Daniel Pena and Miguel Lopez each had a goal in the 2-0 win over Morris Hills on Friday, Oct. 11, at Watsessing Park.

Ganhito and senior Gabriel Bastidas each had an assist. Leon made seven saves, as the Bengals won their third straight game and fifth in the last six games to improve to 7-5-1 on the season.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon