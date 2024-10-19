Irvington HS alumni Adon Shuler and Cam Richardson meet on the collegiate gridiron

SOUTH BEND, IND. — For the second week in a row, Irvington High School football fans got to witness former Blue Knights play against each other collegiately.

Adon Shuler is a sophomore safety for the University of Notre Dame and Cam Richardson is a freshman defensive back for Stanford University.

Notre Dame hosted Stanford on Saturday, Oct. 12, and won 49-7 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The two players got to meet on the field after the game.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the University of Nebraska beat Rutgers University 14-7 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska. Justin Evans, who is a sophomore starting guard, and junior linebacker Mikai Gbayor, both IHS alumni, were among the Nebraska captains for the game. Zaire Angoy, a senior defensive lineman, and sophomore wide receiver/fellow IHS alumnus Famah Toure are Rutgers players. All of the aforementioned players were lettermen for former IHS head Ashley “Smoke” Pierre.

Photo Courtesy of Ashley ‘Smoke’ Pierre