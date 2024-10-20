SHP cross-country completes 10-0 dual-meet season, wins 4th straight SEC–American Division title

NEWARK, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 15-50 and Newark Academy 17-44 in the last week of regular season competition at Branch Brook Park in Newark, finishing with a 10-0 record and capturing its fourth consecutive Super Essex Conference—American Division title.

Scoring for the Pirates were junior Andrew Burkitt, first place, 17 minutes, 13.94 seconds; sophomore Charlie Grube, second place, 17:14.03; junior Tommy Basinger, third place, 17:52.57; junior Preston Townsend, 18:48.11; and junior Logan Barnett, 18:54.56.

The top Pirate runners were recently asked about their successful season. Burkitt said, “We came in the fall with a young team and we have been consistent all season, improving each week.”

Grube said, “It is great that we won the division title. We have been working hard every day and it reflects at the weekend invitationals we attend and the division races each week.”

Basinger said, “Experience from last year has really helped us this year and we have young freshmen that have been making a lot of strides this season.” Junior Nicholas Cirelli said, “Our mindset has not changed from last year: give it your best every practice and every race that we compete in and we have been doing that and will continue that in our upcoming races.” Barnett said, “Everyone is doing a great job thus far this season and I am really looking forward to the upcoming postseason.”