Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 8-4-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 0-1-1 last week to move its record to 8-4-1 for the season.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Pirates hosted Hunterdon Central at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall dropped a 3-1 decision to the Red Devils.

Hunterdon Central opened the scoring just 4:27 into the match on a goal by Michael Catanzarite. The Pirates tied the score at 1-1 with just :06 left in the first half on a free-kick goal by senior Benjamin Mills, his 10th of the season.

The Red Devils scored two goals in the final seven minutes for the victory. The Pirates outshot the Red Devils 8-4.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Seton Hall traveled to South Huntington, New York, to take on Long Island power St. Anthony High School. The Pirates and the Friars fought to a 0-0 tie. Seton Hall outshot the Friars 4-1 and junior goalie MIchael Klimas had one save to record his second clean sheet of the season and the team’s fifth shutout of the season.

The Pirates received the sixth seed in the upcoming 50th Essex County Tournament and will host either No. 11 seed Millburn or No. 22 seed Barringer on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 4:15 p.m. at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

