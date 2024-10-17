Bloomfield celebrates Columbus Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The embattled holiday of Columbus Day was observed for the 28th time in Bloomfield on Monday morning, Oct. 14.

Notwithstanding the controversy surrounding the sailor, the ceremony on The Green, at the Columbus Memorial, captures a small-town spirit that is sort of remarkable.

Sponsored by UNICO, an Italian service organization, the event recognizes not only the explorer, but also Bloomfield fourth-graders for their writing excellence. Thirteen children were presented with certificates for their essays about Columbus. The first two paragraphs were to be a general appraisal. The third paragraph was to consider a trait he exhibited and why it was worthy.

The morning’s emcee was Paul Alongi. His audience was not very large, but half was the winning kids and their parents. Like a jewel, these beaming faces were set in a bezel of attentive township officials and educators. It was a sight equal to the lovely weather.

Alongi said that in 1976, the Columbus statue was erected by UNICO on land that was a Revolutionary War encampment and that it was important for everyone to honor Columbus on his national holiday. He introduced the former mayor, Michael Venezia, who is now an assemblyman representing Bloomfield.

Venezia told the children the UNICO motto was “service above self” and they should try to remember this.

Mayor Ted Gamble thanked UNICO for its scholarships and read a proclamation, delivered at the most recent council meeting, observing October as Italian Heritage Month. Tina Buontempo, the UNICO scholarship director, said it was with courage and conviction that Columbus changed the world. Aloni continued the thought.

“We honor Columbus for two reasons,” he said. “For his courage, to embark on such a voyage. The people that went with him didn’t know if they’d ever see land again.

And we honor him for his discovery. What does that mean? It means we wouldn’t be here. Here we live a life unknown to the men who embarked on the voyage.”

The winning essays were written by these children:

First place, Giovanna Fiallos, Oakview; second place, Stephen Reynolds, Brookdale; third place, Nelly Mason, Brookdale. Honorable mention: Harper L. Kerwin, Oakview; Carley Bodor, Oakview; Nahala Pusey, Oakview; Benicio Basso, Oakview; Advik Kolluri, Franklin; Fabian Barilla, Carteret; Liam Reilly, Demarest; Giz Mutlu, Demarest; Ella Venezia, Brookdale and Margaret McLaughlin, Oakview.

First, second and third place winners received $100, $75 and $50, respectively. Their schools received similarly valued Barnes and Noble gift cards. Following the observation, the children and parents were treated to the traditional pancake breakfast across Broad Street in the community building.