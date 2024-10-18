Changes after car hits students

MAPLEWOOD — The township police and engineering departments have made changes in the wake of a car accident that injured two Maplewood Middle School students as they walked to school.

A statement from the township said that the personal impact this crash had on the two students, their families, and friends is immeasurable and “it is our duty to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all pedestrians.”

The township has since engaged with the Police Department, Engineering Department, and the public to understand and respond to traffic and pedestrian concerns in the Prospect Street corridor, the statement said. The accident happened at the intersection of Prospect and Oakland.

A previously scheduled Public Safety Committee meeting was held Wednesday, Oct. 9. The parents of one of the injured children called in via Zoom to complain about the situation.

Jacob and Kirsten Angel Lambert said “something needs to be done” and complained about a lack of urgency in the process.

“This is not the first time that kids have been hit and if we don’t do something, it will not be the last time,” Jacob Lambert said.

The following changes were made:

• In-street pedestrian crossing signs were added on Prospect Street between Parker Avenue and Tuscan Street;

• Traffic cones were added on Prospect Street at the intersection of Oakland Road and Elmwood Avenue to visually restrict the roadway and reduce vehicle speed, pending permanent improvements;

• Increased traffic enforcement on Prospect Street;

• Began discussing permanent infrastructure improvements at the Oct. 9 Engineering, Public Works, and Planning subcommittee meeting;

• Began discussing permanent public safety improvements at the subcommittee meeting;

• Additionally, the vehicle speed sign trailer deployed on Prospect Street for the last three weeks will remain on Prospect Street for at least the next three weeks.

The Township Committee and relevant subcommittees will continue to explore improvements/action, such as:

• Addition of crossing guard(s) on Prospect Street;

Installation of permanent curb bump-outs at Prospect Street intersections with Oakland Road and Elmwood Avenue;

• Enhanced traffic enforcement measures;

• Continued driver education;

Pedestrians are encouraged to cross at intersections where crossing guards are present. A full list of crossing guard locations can be found at https://maplewoodpd.org/school-crossing-guard-1.

Crossing Guards are currently assigned on Prospect Street at Crescent, Tuscan Avenue, Harvard Avenue, and Springfield Avenue.

The speed limit on all Maplewood roadways is 25 MPH, unless otherwise posted.