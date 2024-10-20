NAACP honors two Irvington residents for their military service

Two Irvington residents were among those honored when the New Jersey State Conference of NAACP Branches held a luncheon recognizing military veterans on Oct. 12.

The Rev. H. William Rutherford, a past state president, and Merrick Harris, a past Irvington NAACP president, were honored at the event held at the Princeton Crowne Plaza Convention Center .

The youth and college chapter officers of the NAACP delivered a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and their president A. Abdullah sang the national anthem. Certificates of recognition as well as guidebooks that offer resources and support to veterans were presented.

Shavonda Sumter, who leads the state’s Legislative Black Caucus, was a guest speaker at the event. She urged businesspeople to register their companies with the state and local unit presidents to participate in efforts to rid the state police of blatant racism in hiring and promotions, according to a press release about the event.

Sumter also encouraged everyone to vote; and to create and maintain a voting plan to ensure that everyone exercises their right to register and vote in coming elections.

The convention also included presentations on education with New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, as well as on topics of maternal health, environment, and the economy. A spirited review of Project 2025 and its possible negative effects held on social agencies and support to communities was included, the release said.