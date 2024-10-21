Kelly students walk to school

WEST ORANGE — It was an exciting morning at Kelly Elementary School on Oct. 9 as students and staff participated in their tenth “Walk to School Day,” with celebration and encouragement from the West Orange High School cheerleaders and drumline.

The event encourages students, staff, and the community to recognize the health and environmental benefits of walking or biking to school. It also promotes safe pedestrian practices and encourages communities to provide safe infrastructure for students traveling to and from school.

Begun in 1997, National Walk to School Day is promoted by the National Center for Safe Routes to school. Kelly Elementary has held gold status from EZ Ride’s Safe Routes to School Program for its commitment to teaching students about pedestrian safety for the past several years.

Kelly students and staff walked to school in groups from several neighborhood meeting points. The West Orange Police Department provided traffic control and support.

The West Orange High School drumline and cheerleaders performed for students and parents, and Superintendent Hayden Moore, Principal David Marion, Monty the Mountaineer, and Mayor Susan McCartney greeted the walkers.

McCartney recently announced several township initiatives to improve roadway safety at the Walk/Run for Nikhil on Sept. 22:

• Adopting the Vision Zero Action Plan and the recent $450,000 grant award to implement the Plan

• Secured a NJ Department of Transportation Municipal Aid Grant for $1,890,000

• Received two $300,000. NJ Transit grant awards to assist our Senior Transportation Program

• Federal funding was received from the US Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

• Funding from the NJ Division of Highway Traffic Safety for Pedestrian Safety Enforcement

• Formation of the West Orange Pedestrian Safety Board.

“We are grateful to our Kelly community for their commitment to the health and well-being of all West Orange residents,” said Moore.

The Kelly PTA organized the event in collaboration with school administration, EZ Ride and NJ Safe Routes to School.