NJ American Water flushing schedule

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — This spring and into the summer months, New Jersey American Water will perform its annual cleaning of the water distribution system to help ensure that customers continue to receive high-quality, reliable water service. New Jersey American Water has begun annual maintenance to flush out harmless mineral deposits that may have built up in the pipe’s inner walls.

Flushing the water mains involves loosening sediment by pumping a high velocity of water into the pipes then out through open fire hydrants. The service areas that will be impacted and dates when flushing begins are posted at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

Flushing will occur in Cedar Grove from April 2 through 7; in Irvington from April 3 through 7; in Maplewood from April 23 through 28; in Millburn from April 23 through 28; and in West Orange from April 30 through May 12.

While water mains are being cleaned, it is common for customers to notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water. If customers experience temporary water discoloration, New Jersey American Water recommends running the water until it is clear. The following steps are also encouraged: draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period; store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking; check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher; and, if water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

In addition to viewing the schedule on the company’s website, customers also have the option to be updated on the local flushing schedule via phone call, text or email by enrolling in New Jersey American Water’s CodeRED customer notification system at https://wss.amwater.com/selfservice-web/login.do.

If your town is not on the list, please keep checking as the list is continually updated.