Sign up for senior men’s softball

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Older than 49? Or 59? Or 69? The North Jersey Senior Men’s Softball League has openings to fit many ages and playing levels for its New Jersey teams.

Play on a weekday night, Tuesday morning or Saturday morning. For night teams, contact Tony Ciavatta at 973-520-8858 or janandtone@optimum.net; for Tuesday morning teams, contact Gene Stracco at 973-361-3271 or genestracco@optimum.net; and for Saturday morning teams, contact Al Cheli at 973-543-6774 or alcheli52@gmail.com.

All applications for new players must be submitted by March 8. For more information, visit www.northjerseyseniormenssoftballleague.com.