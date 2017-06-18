Be a hero to our children

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The New Jersey Children’s Alliance will present the Heroes for Children 5K and Family Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Clipper Pavilion, off of Cherry Lane in West Orange, in the South Mountain Recreation Complex. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. with the family fun run/walk commencing at 10 a.m. The event will promote public awareness about child abuse issues and increase knowledge about the services of local children’s advocacy centers and multidisciplinary teams, and the differences these services make in a child’s life.

“We encourage everyone to come out and be a hero so all abused children can have a bright future,” Chairwoman Nydia Monagas said in a press release.

For more information, visit www.njcainc.org/heroes-for-children. Participants in these events can receive admission discounts to Turtle Back Zoo, Codey Arena and the miniGOLF Safari in West Orange. The reduced admission is available on event days and participants must bring their race bib or proof of registration to receive the discount.