Gill files petitions for re-election bid

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Essex County Freeholder Vice President Brendan Gill recently filed petition signatures in seeking re-election. Currently serving as freeholder at large, he represents the Essex County’s 22 municipalities. With strong grassroots support, he filed more than 300 signatures with Essex County Clerk Christopher J. Durkin.

“As our President continues to support policies that seek to divide our nation, now more than ever it’s critical we stand together in protecting the very values that make us American. I committed my life to public service with this mission in mind,” Gill said in a press release. “I look forward to continue preserving open space for future generations to enjoy, strengthening our education system, bolstering our transportation networks and ensuring the fiscal stability of our county government as we work towards a brighter future for Essex County.”