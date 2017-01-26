Rosh Chodesh Sh’vat to be celebrated by TBA Sisterhood

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Rosh Chodesh, the beginning of a new month, has evolved into a women’s holiday in some Jewish circles. Temple B’nai Abraham’s Sisterhood joins together, led by Rabbi Faith Joy Dantowitz, a few times each year to welcome the new month with conversation, learning, spiritual growth and connection.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m., Sisterhood will welcome the month of Sh’vat in the Jewish year 5777 at the temple, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston. Those gathered will explore “Judaism and the Environment: Planting Seeds for the Future.” Sh’vat is a time to reflect on rebirth and renewal; during this month, Jews celebrate Tu B’Sh’vat, a holiday dedicated to trees and growth. To celebrate this “new year of the trees” it is customary to eat three categories of food: food with inedible shells, such as almonds; food with pits, such as olives; and fully edible fruits, such as grapes.

Enjoy an evening of spiritual exploration, learning and Tu B’Sh’vat nosh and inspiration. This event is free and open to the community. Register at www.tbanj.org or call 973-994-2290. For information, call Dantowitz at 973-994-2290, ext. 213.