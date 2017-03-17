NCJW presents ‘In Her Combat Boots’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — NCJW/Essex is sponsoring a Lunch and Learn, “In Her Combat Boots: Stories & Challenges of Women Veterans,” on Thursday, March 30, to highlight the success stories and unique obstacles faced by women who have served in the military. The program, part of the NCJW/Essex Women Veterans Initiative, which is funded by the Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey, will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston.

Women veterans are at least twice as likely to be homeless than non-veteran women and are more likely to return to homelessness, health issues and poverty than their male counterparts. Women are also more likely to experience some form of trauma and/or sexual harassment while in the armed services than their male counterparts. The system for aiding veterans was designed for and continues to be dominated by men and women veterans who often find that issues specific to them are not addressed adequately by the Veterans Administration.

Featured speakers include Army National Guard veteran Priscilla Arias; Janine Decker, Women Veterans Program manager for the VA NJ Health Care System; Barbara Plyer, a counselor with Vista Healthcare; Sharon Stroye, Assistant Dean for the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers; and current N.J. Army National Guardsman Jossie Thurman.

Pre-registration and an admission fee is required, though veterans will not be charged. The fee includes a buffet lunch. To register, call 973-740-0588 or visit www.ncjwessex.org.