TBA, CRC present discussion with Sen. Menendez

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Temple B’nai Abraham, in collaboration with the Community Relations Committee of Greater MetroWest NJ, will welcome U.S. Sen. Robert “Bob” Menendez on Sunday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m. at the temple, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston. Menendez will speak about current issues, including the Middle East. There will be a question-and-answer session following the discussion.

Menendez’s story is a quintessential American story. He grew up the son of Cuban immigrants in a tenement building in Union City and has risen to become one of the 100 U.S. senators. He served as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the 113th Congress; the committee is one of the oldest and most revered committees in the Senate, at a time when world affairs has a dramatic impact on the economy at home. He has earned a national reputation for his international leadership in the Senate, which pairs with his long-time reputation as a fighter for New Jersey families who puts their economic security ahead of powerful special interests, according to a press release.

This event is free and open to the community, but registration is requested. Register online at http://tbanj.org/a-discussion-with-senator-robert-menendez/. For further information, call 973-994-2290.