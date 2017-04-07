Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Front row, from left, are Andrea Bier of West Orange, guest speaker Evan Stark, Debby Stein of Denville, Ronnie Senior of Short Hills, Lynn Gruber of Short Hills and Pam Fishman of Short Hills; and back row, from left, Linda Lowenthal of North Caldwell, Lisa Aufzien of West Orange, Melanie Levitan of Morristown, Sandi Rosenbaum of Short Hills, Lisa Lindauer of Short Hills, Robin Polson of Maplewood, Sheri Wolfson of Denville, Joan Nelson of Montville and Carol Marcus of Bloomingdale. LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Rachel Coalition recently held its Women to Women Luncheon, with guest speaker Evan Stark. The coalition works to provide support to those who have been victims of domestic violence. Photo Courtesy of Kimberly Colchamiro Rachel Coalition Women to Women Luncheon hosts Evan Stark added by Editor on April 7, 2017View all posts by Editor → Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com