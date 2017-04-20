TBA Congregational Learning presents series about Holocaust

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Thursdays, May 11, 18 and 25, at 7 p.m., at Temple B’nai Abraham, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston, TBA Congregational Learning will present “The Holocaust: The Machinery of Mass Murder,” led by Jill Tejeda. A lifelong temple member and Holocaust scholar, Tejeda is a history teacher at Livingston High School; her innovative classes on the Holocaust and genocide have received national and international attention. A graduate of Boston University and the recipient of a master’s degree from New York University, she is completing her doctorate in Holocaust studies at Drew University.

This series is free and open to the community. Join in for one, two or all three of the lectures! Register online at www.tbanj.org. For information, call 973-994-2290.