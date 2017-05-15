Freeholders honor Rabbi Kulwin

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders held its Jewish Heritage Month Celebration on Wednesday, May 3, at the Hall of Records in Newark. The Jewish Heritage Month Celebration celebrates Essex County’s Jewish community and honors individuals who have contributed greatly to the Jewish community. During the event, the Freeholders honored Rabbi Clifford M. Kulwin, rabbi of Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston

Freeholder Patricia Sebold of Livingston began the program with opening remarks, stating,

“I am filled with many emotions as we celebrate Jewish Heritage Month today. I am excited, proud, and honored to be a Jewish American and to be a catalyst for the celebration,” Freeholder Patricia Sebold, a resident of Livingston, said at the event, according to a press release. “Even though May is set aside as Jewish Heritage Month, we know that everyday Jewish Americans are hard at work making a difference in our communities and tonight the Freeholders have the pleasure of honoring several individuals who have done just that.”