Seton Hall Law offers new weekend JD program

NEWARK, NJ — Seton Hall University School of Law has announced a weekend JD program to make law school more accessible to working professionals. The weekend program, the only one of its kind in the New York metropolitan area and one of only a few nationwide, offers classes at the Law School’s Newark campus on alternate weekends for students who seek to balance their already-busy schedules with a law school education.

“Seton Hall Law has long been committed to access to a legal education, and this weekend offering continues that tradition. Students in our new part-time weekend program will enjoy a fully-immersive law school experience with flexibility better suited to their busy lives,” Seton Hall Law Dean Kathleen Boozang said in a press release. “They will be taught by the same outstanding professors who teach in the Law School’s full-time division, using a combination of traditional classroom learning and technology-driven distance learning.”

Seton Hall Law’s part-time weekend program will begin in the fall of 2017. Students attend classes during eight weekends each semester. The curriculum is enhanced by self-directed activities and discussions with professors and classmates via Seton Hall Law’s online learning platform.

As they progress through their studies and begin taking elective courses, students will have even greater scheduling flexibility through a combination of fully-online courses and live courses in other time slots, including weekend, evenings, winter intersession and the summer. Although the program is designed to be completed in four years, students may accelerate their degree completion in a variety of ways.

Classes will be scheduled to enable weekend students to have the full spectrum of co-curricular opportunities open to full-time students, including law journals, moot court and mock trial programs, as well as student services and professional organizations.

“Earning a JD while holding a full-time job is always a challenge,” Dean of Admissions Gisele Joachim said in the release, “but Seton Hall Law believes this approach will ensure working professionals can more easily balance family, career and law school. This new weekend offering is an extension of Seton Hall Law’s ongoing investment in tailoring the law school experience to the individual student’s schedule and career aspirations.”

Applications are currently being accepted for fall 2017. Anyone interested in learning more should call 888-415-7271 or visit the program’s website at http://law.shu.edu/part-time-jd-degree/index.cfm.