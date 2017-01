This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange threw a rocking Hanukkah party with an evening of fun for young families on Dec. 16, 2016. Children in preschool through second grade got ready for the holiday by making edible menorahs and coloring, after which they enjoyed a pizza dinner and attended an intergenerational erev Shabbat service with the community.

Photos Courtesy of TSTI