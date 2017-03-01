Talking to children about race and identity

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Running March 14 through April 1, the Schools Committee of the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will be hosting three workshops to help parents, teachers and anyone working with children gain an understanding of the stages of racial knowledge, how to talk with children about race, and a session on the challenges faced by multiracial children and children whose families are of a different racial background. Sessions will take place at South Orange Middle School twice and once at Montrose Learning Center, a co-sponsor of the workshop. The workshop will be taught by NYU psychology professor Diane Hughes. No registration is required, but RSVPs are appreciated at http://www.twotowns.org/2017/02/07/talking-to-children-about-race-identity-workshop-series/.

Children begin the development of racial attitudes at a very young age. As early as six months, babies are beginning to sort out differences in skin color and can develop racial biases as early as three years old, despite the attitudes of the adults in their lives. Children have very complex understandings of differences and stereotypes. And, at times, they judge people based on stereotypes that adults might like to believe they are unaware of. Saying nothing or minimizing the situation when we are confronted with instances of bigotry or our children’s flawed ideas about “difference” can reinforce persistent societal biases.

What can we do? Creating a home environment that supports open communication about race and difference is a start. When we are intentional about talking about race with our children at all ages, we help them develop their understanding of racial and cultural identity as well as become thoughtful members of a diverse society. It is important that the adults in our children’s lives — parents, guardians and teachers — are providing them with the tools they need to understand difference, develop a positive self-identity and learn how to advocate for themselves and others.