Seton Hall’s grad programs make major gains in U.S. News rankings

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Graduate Schools guide has again ranked Seton Hall’s graduate programs among the best in the nation.

Seton Hall University School of Law, recently named a Top 50 “Go-To Law School” by the National Law Journal, was ranked as 57th in the nation by U.S. News & World Report this year — rising from 65th last year. The Law School has risen 20 places since the 2010 rankings and, according to U.S. News, features the strongest post-graduate employment rate of all law schools in the New York City-Philadelphia Metro area with the exception of Columbia University, New York University and University of Pennsylvania — ranked by U.S. News respectively at 4th, 5th and 6th in the country.

The Law School’s Health Law program was ranked at 10th in the nation and has been ranked among the Top 10 by U.S. News & World Report for the past 21 years. The Law School’s part-time program, which recently introduced weekend classes for busy professionals, was ranked at 22nd in the nation, up from 34th. In addition to being recognized as one of the best law schools in the nation, Seton Hall also was named a Top 100 school for diversity.

The Stillman School of Business’s part-time MBA program, which caters to busy professionals with evening, online and hybrid classes as well as accelerated degree and graduate certificate programs, was ranked by U.S. News at 57th in the nation, up from 102nd the year before. The Stillman School was also recently named a “Best Business School” in the 2017 edition of The Princeton Review, the 10th consecutive year it has received that honor, and was recommended by The Princeton Review as “one of the best to earn an MBA.”

For the College of Nursing, recent changes in the methodology of the U.S. News calculation for graduate nursing programs have positively impacted Seton Hall’s rankings. For the first time, doctor of nursing practice programs are ranked as a separate category. Seton Hall’s doctor of nursing practice program was ranked 72nd in the nation, while the master’s of nursing program was ranked as 76th in the nation — up from 157th place last year.