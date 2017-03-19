TSTI to screen ‘Zero Motivation’

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange, will hold a film screening of “Zero Motivation,” an Israeli comedy about women who serve in a remote army base in the desert, on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. There will be a discussion about the movie facilitated by Eric Goldman, a scholar on Israeli, Jewish and Yiddish film, as well as a wine-and-cheese reception. The film, in Hebrew with English subtitles, won “Best New Feature” and “Best Director” for Talya Lavie at the Tribeca Film Festival. Admission is charged; register in advance at http://bit.ly/2ln1nMN. TSTI is located at 432 Scotland Road.