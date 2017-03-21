Students learn ‘The Art of Making Books’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Fourth-grade students at Tuscan School participated in a workshop, “The Art of Making Books,” on March 7 and 9. Tuscan School library media specialist Amy B. Popp was awarded an Achieve grant this past December for this event. Per the grant, fourth-grade students were instructed by personnel from the Museum of Early Trades & Crafts in Madison; instructors included education curator Meg Wastie, museum educators Kathy Barrett and Hilary May, and museum intern Emily Cataquet. Additionally, Wastie is a retired English teacher from Columbia High School and had Popp as one of her students!

Students learned about the history of books and created star books by hand. Students may use these books to record their writing or poetry, display illustrations or math equations, or transcribe science facts. Handcrafted books have myriad uses and can be considered works of art.