Gubernatorial candidates forum

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — SOMADEMS, a Democratic group serving South Orange and Maplewood, will host its second Meet the Governor Candidates Forum on Thursday, March 30, featuring New Jersey state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Tenafly Councilman Mark Zinna and small business owner Lisa McCormick. The forum will run from 7 to 10 p.m. at ABOVE Restaurant and Bar, 1 South Orange Ave. in South Orange.

Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP on the Facebook Event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1866634800267347/. There is a suggested donation per person.

“Part of SOMADEMS’ mission is to inform the people who live here about the important elections and issues affecting our community,” SOMADEMS co-founder Larry Hirsch said in a press release. “Bringing these candidates here allows our residents to learn about and make an informed decision when they go to vote.”

A third Meet the Governor Candidates Forum is scheduled for April 25 and will feature former U.S. ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy and retired firefighter Bill Brennan at The Woodland in Maplewood.