TSTI celebrates Purim with Abba spoof, crafts and games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The community at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel got into the Purim spirit with a day of games, crafts and a spoof on the Book of Esther featuring the musical stylings of Abba. As is the custom, youngsters and some adults dressed up in costumes, made various craft projects, played carnival games, and made lots of noise during the reading Megillat Esther, which recounts the story of Purim. The Reform synagogue’s clergy and senior staff presented a raucous interpretation of the story during their Purimspiel, dressed as members of the rock group, Abba.