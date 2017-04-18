Seton Hall plans for the 24th Evening of Roses

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Father Lawrence E. Frizzell, will be honored for a lifetime of work and scholarship, receiving the first ever Sister Rose Thering Fund Award in Jewish-Christian Understanding on Sunday, May 7, at the 24th annual Evening of Roses fundraiser at Seton Hall University. Frizzell is director and associate professor of the Jewish-Christian Studies Graduate Program in the Department of Religion at Seton Hall University.

Also being honored for their commitment and dedication are Sister Rose Thering Fund trustees Luna Kaufman, Pearl Randall Lehrhoff and Hattie Segal. In addition there will be a guest appearance by Amy-Jill Levine, the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Professor of New Testament Studies at Vanderbilt University.

“Our Evening of Roses will offer us an opportunity to acknowledge the scholarship of Father Lawrence Frizzell and the devoted support of Luna Kaufman, Pearl Randall Lehrhoff and Hattie Segal,” board chairwoman Deborah Lerner Duane said in a press release. “For more than 20 years, the Sister Rose Thering Fund has fostered understanding and cooperation among Jews, Christians and people of other religious traditions through advocacy and education. Few have been more determined and influential in sustaining this mission than Father Frizzell. We are proud to honor him on May 7 with our first-ever Sister Rose Thering Fund Award in Jewish-Christian Understanding. We are also privileged to recognize Mrs. Kaufman, Mrs. Lehrhoff and Mrs. Segal, all of whom celebrated milestone birthdays last year, and whose perseverance and enthusiasm for our mission have made a great difference in our success.”