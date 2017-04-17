Maplewood’s annual spring egg hunt draws huge crowd

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — After a weather-related postponement, Maplewood held its annual spring egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at noon. Ten thousand eggs awaited hundreds of anxious children who scooped them up in less than two minutes. The event featured spring sports demonstrations as children got a chance to kick goals and warm up. Spring flowers were on display as the children got a chance to paint flower pots and take a flower home along with their treats. The DJ played an eclectic mix of pop songs, along with some throwbacks that led to some late-in-the-day karaoke.

Oodles of prizes were generously donated from area businesses and little ones excitedly redeemed their coupons. The recreation department thanks Hershey’s, Shenanigans, The Able Baker, Words, Hopscotch, Palmer’s, #165, Trattoria, Roman Gourmet, Lickt and Roman Gourmet, according to a press release. Additionally, many Maplewood seniors kindly donated their time and stuffed this year’s eggs; the senior workforce enjoyed pizza and chatting as they got the job done to benefit local children.

Photos Courtesy of Melissa Mancuso